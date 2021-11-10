Polish police detain 'over 50' migrants near border: spokesman

Polish police said Wednesday they had detained over 50 migrants who crossed into Poland from Belarus over the last 24 hours, and were still looking for others

"Over the last 24 hours, police have detained over 50 people near Bialowieza after they illegally crossed the border," Tomasz Krupa, spokesman for the Podlaskie regional police department, told AFP, explaining that two separate groups of migrants were involved, some of whom had evaded detention.