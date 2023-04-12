Close
Polish Police Prevent Railroad Blockade By Farmers Over Ukrainian Grain Import - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Polish police on Wednesday prevented a railroad blockade planned by farmers in protest over imports of Ukrainian grain into the country, Polish media reported.

The farmers were going to block railroad line in the city of Hrubieszow near the border with Ukraine from 10 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), according to the RMF FM broadcaster.

Police units anticipated the protest action and blocked access to the railroad, the Wirtualna Polska news outlet reported. One of the farmers' leaders, Michal Kolodziejczak, said that they would not fight the law enforcement officers, as they came there for completely different reason, according to the report.

Farmers do not trust promises of new Agriculture Minister Robert Telus, who vowed to stop the flow of Ukrainian grain into Poland soon. The previous minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, resigned over the issue last week.

In late March, several agriculture unions protested that cheap Ukrainian grain that comes to Poland for subsequent re-export to other states occupies too much storage and causes drop in prices for local products. According to official Polish estimates, about 2 million tonnes of grain were imported into the republic from Ukraine over the past year.

The same month, the European Commission (EC) announced an allocation of 56.3 million Euros ($61 million) for Polish, Bulgarian and Romanian farmers. Additionally, it said that national governments would be able to pay out the same sum in compensation to their farmers after receiving permission from the EC.

In June, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports.

