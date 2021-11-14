UrduPoint.com

Polish Police Say About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Polish Police Say About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) About 50 people stormed their way over to the Polish side of the border with Belarus a day earlier, with 22 of them detained, the police of the Podlaska voivodship said Sunday.

Poland has boosted security measures on the border as large groups of migrants have been gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the hope to cross over into the European Union territory.

"Yesterday, before 5 pm (16:00 GMT), around 50 people broke into Poland near Starzyn. Twenty-one police officers, as well as soldiers and Border Guard officers, joined the search for migrants who crossed the border illegally. Police officers detained 22 Iraqi citizens," the police tweeted.

Related Topics

Police European Union Belarus Poland Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.