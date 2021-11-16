UrduPoint.com

Polish Police Say Situation At Belarusian Border Under Control

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:56 PM

Polish Police Say Situation at Belarusian Border Under Control

The Polish police said on Tuesday that the situation at the border with Belarus is under control, and no serious incidents have been observed

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Polish police said on Tuesday that the situation at the border with Belarus is under control, and no serious incidents have been observed.

Earlier in the day, the Polish police reported on seven policemen, a soldier, and a female border guard who sustained injuries in clashes with migrants at the border.

"Summarizing this hard day, we are saying that the situation at the border is currently under control, and no serious incidents are being seen," the police tweeted, adding that no "aggressive crowd" will manage to cross the border illegally.

Since early Tuesday, the Belarusian-Polish border has witnessed attacks by migrants seeking to enter the European Union. They threw sticks and rocks at Polish security forces who used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons in response.

Thousands of migrants have been crowding at the western border of Belarus for past few weeks. Poland has advanced its border guard and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation.

Related Topics

Police Water European Union Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Border Gas

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are im ..

UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are impressive: Director-General of ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Chief Welcomes US, China Efforts to Resolve Iss ..

UN Chief Welcomes US, China Efforts to Resolve Issues After Biden-Xi Summit - Sp ..

33 seconds ago
 Reporters Without Borders Denounces Arrest of RT F ..

Reporters Without Borders Denounces Arrest of RT France Journalists in Poland

34 seconds ago
 Army focused on maintaining operational preparedne ..

Army focused on maintaining operational preparedness, ensuring country's securit ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.