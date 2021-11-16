Polish Police Say Situation at Belarusian Border Under Control

The Polish police said on Tuesday that the situation at the border with Belarus is under control, and no serious incidents have been observed

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Polish police said on Tuesday that the situation at the border with Belarus is under control, and no serious incidents have been observed.

Earlier in the day, the Polish police reported on seven policemen, a soldier, and a female border guard who sustained injuries in clashes with migrants at the border.

"Summarizing this hard day, we are saying that the situation at the border is currently under control, and no serious incidents are being seen," the police tweeted, adding that no "aggressive crowd" will manage to cross the border illegally.

Since early Tuesday, the Belarusian-Polish border has witnessed attacks by migrants seeking to enter the European Union. They threw sticks and rocks at Polish security forces who used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons in response.

Thousands of migrants have been crowding at the western border of Belarus for past few weeks. Poland has advanced its border guard and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation.