Polish Policeman Gravely Injured at Border With Belarus - Agency

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A Polish policeman most likely had his skull fractured in clashes at the Belarusian border, the law enforcement agency said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the attack of the people inspired by the Belarusian side, one of the policemen was seriously injured.

He is currently getting treatment and being transported to a hospital. His skull was most likely fractured after a hit with an unknown object," the police said on Twitter.