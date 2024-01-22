Open Menu

Polish Premier Arrives In Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Polish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as part of his announced visit.

A statement released by the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister said on X that Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Tusk's visit comes more than a month after he was elected as the country's new prime minister by a vote in parliament.

Poland’s outgoing premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, had earlier lost a vote of confidence in his government in the lower house of parliament or the Sejm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Vote Visit Government

Recent Stories

realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

19 minutes ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

21 minutes ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

25 minutes ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

23 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World