Polish Premier Arrives In Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as part of his announced visit.
A statement released by the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister said on X that Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.
Tusk's visit comes more than a month after he was elected as the country's new prime minister by a vote in parliament.
Poland’s outgoing premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, had earlier lost a vote of confidence in his government in the lower house of parliament or the Sejm.
