Polish President Allows US, UK, Canadian Troops to Stay in Country Until May 31

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda has allowed the military units of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada stay on the territory of his country until May 31, according to a presidential decree.

According to the document, released late on Tuesday, Duda agreed to the presence in Poland of US military contingents numbering up to 6,500 soldiers and civilian personnel, 700 UK servicemen and civilian personnel, and up to 350 soldiers and civilian personnel from Canada.

Troops have been allowed to stay along with regular weapons and combat equipment, as well as use direct coercion measures and firearms in line with the legislation of the host country, the decree read.

The US and the UK are deploying an additional 1,700 and 350 soldiers to Poland, respectively. The movement of forces come amid intensified tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine as Moscow recognized the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, prompting a backlash from Western nations.