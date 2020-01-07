UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President Calls Meeting With Gov't To Discuss Relations With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Polish President Calls Meeting With Gov't to Discuss Relations With Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday called a consultation with the government regarding the situation in the Middle East, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and relations with Russia, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on World War II history

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday called a consultation with the government regarding the situation in the middle East, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and relations with Russia, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on World War II history.

On December 24, Putin recalled that Adolf Hitler had proposed Warsaw to expel Jews to Africa in 1938, a proposal then-Polish Ambassador to Germany Jozef Lipski welcomed and even deemed worthy of a monument. The Russian president's statement provoked outrage in Poland, resulting in the Russian ambassador to Poland being summoned to discuss Putin's remarks.

"Three topics, specified by me, are of special significance. The first one is Poland's policy regarding the situation in the Middle East, the second one is the activities for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Germany concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The third one is the goals of the politics of memory in the context of Poland-Russia relations," Duda said opening the meeting.

Putin's remarks came in the wake of a European Parliament resolution on the remembrance and history of World War II that claimed that the 1939 non-aggression treaty signed by the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, had caused the war. In fact, Polish ambassador Lipski met with German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop on October 24, 1938, a year before the war began, and with Hitler a few days later to discuss Germany's plan to expel Jews to Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Russia Parliament German Germany Warsaw Vladimir Putin Poland Middle East Adolf Hitler October December World War Jew Government

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

24 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority special team cond ..

3 minutes ago

Advocate Sardar Ali condoles death of Fakhruddin G ..

3 minutes ago

Registation of cattle, other farms

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh grieves over demise of Fakhru ..

3 minutes ago

Indian court orders bus rapists hanged on January ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.