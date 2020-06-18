UrduPoint.com
Polish President Confirms Visit To US, Plans To Discuss Wide-Range Cooperation With Trump

Polish President Confirms Visit to US, Plans to Discuss Wide-Range Cooperation With Trump

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed on Thursday that he has received an official invitation to visit the United States on June 24, and said that he and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, would discuss cooperation in the fields of defense, energy and cybersecurity.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Polish Press Agency reported that Duda had received an official invitation to visit the US.

Washington's plans to increase the number of US troops in Poland will also be discussed, the president noted. According to Duda, he is planning to address "trade cooperation between Poland and the US, as well as US trade cooperation with the countries of the Three Seas Initiative [12 European countries]."

Another topic on the meeting's agenda is energy cooperation.

"Firstly, it is a matter of importing liquefied natural gas [LNG] from the United States to Poland," Duda said, noting that Poland was expanding its LNG regasification capacity.

US and Polish leaders are also expected to tackle the topic of telecommunications security, including the development of the 5G communication standard.

Duda noted that he would be the first foreign president to visit the United States following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I take this as an important sign for Poland," the president added.

Trump said earlier in the week that he was planning to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hopes Washington will relocate the troops to Poland.

