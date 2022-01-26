UrduPoint.com

Polish President Convenes Security Council Meeting On Friday To Discuss Regional Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Polish President Convenes Security Council Meeting on Friday to Discuss Regional Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on the issue of security in the region on Friday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Republic's National Security Bureau, told reporters

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on the issue of security in the region on Friday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Republic's National Security Bureau, told reporters.

"President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday at 13:00," Soloch said.

He added that the meeting "will touch upon the security situation in the region" and be held behind closed doors.

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel First Time Since 2 ..

Brent Crude Tops $90 Per Barrel First Time Since 2014

2 minutes ago
 HESCO officials visit Liaquat colony, defaulters' ..

HESCO officials visit Liaquat colony, defaulters' connections severed

2 minutes ago
 EPA holds public hearing of NHA's 4-lane flyover a ..

EPA holds public hearing of NHA's 4-lane flyover at Bara Kahu

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of railway employees calls on Governor ..

Delegation of railway employees calls on Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emerg ..

Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emergency Officer, Rwp

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitor ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitors, 42 delegates at Expo 2020

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>