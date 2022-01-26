Polish President Convenes Security Council Meeting on Friday to Discuss Regional Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on the issue of security in the region on Friday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Republic's National Security Bureau, told reporters

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on the issue of security in the region on Friday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Republic's National Security Bureau, told reporters.

"President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday at 13:00," Soloch said.

He added that the meeting "will touch upon the security situation in the region" and be held behind closed doors.