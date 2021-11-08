Polish President Convenes Urgent Meeting Over Border Crisis - Security Bureau
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:19 PM
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday convened an urgent meeting with government and security officials over the situation on the border with Belarus, the National Security Bureau (BBN) said
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday convened an urgent meeting with government and security officials over the situation on the border with Belarus, the National Security Bureau (BBN) said.
"In connection with the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, Polish President Andrzej Duda today at 14.30 (13:30 GMT) at BBN, will meet with the prime minister, ministers and heads of services," the bureau said in a statement.