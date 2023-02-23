UrduPoint.com

Polish President Convening National Security Council Meeting On Friday

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 09:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda is convening a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday, the country's National Security Bureau said in a statement.

The meeting will discuss issues of national security.

"Including in the context of consultations between the presidents of Poland and the United States, as well as an extraordinary summit of the Bucharest Nine," the bureau said.

The meeting will take place on Friday at noon.

Biden ended a two-day visit to Poland on Wednesday, during which he met with Duda and other Polish politicians and attended the Bucharest Nine summit.

