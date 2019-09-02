(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that his US counterpart, Donald Trump , had every right to skip the commemorations that mark the beginning of WWII in light of the hurricane emergency at home.

US Vice President Mike Pence visited Poland in place of Trump, who was due to arrive last weekend but canceled as Hurricane Dorian, now a life-threatening Category 5 storm, was heading for Florida.

"A natural phenomenon in the form of a hurricane has led to a change of plans.

There is no doubt that any president should stay put in this situation," Duda said at a joint press conference with Pence.

Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief of staff, said that Trump is likely to make a trip to Poland in fall. Due to the postponement of Trump's visit, the two NATO partners put off the signing of a continuity deal on military cooperation, which refers to the implementation of previous agreements regarding an increase of US troops who are deployed to the eastern European country.