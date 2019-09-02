UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII Commemorations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:54 PM

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII Commemorations

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had every right to skip the commemorations that mark the beginning of WWII in light of the hurricane emergency at home

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had every right to skip the commemorations that mark the beginning of WWII in light of the hurricane emergency at home.

US Vice President Mike Pence visited Poland in place of Trump, who was due to arrive last weekend but canceled as Hurricane Dorian, now a life-threatening Category 5 storm, was heading for Florida.

"A natural phenomenon in the form of a hurricane has led to a change of plans.

There is no doubt that any president should stay put in this situation," Duda said at a joint press conference with Pence.

Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief of staff, said that Trump is likely to make a trip to Poland in fall. Due to the postponement of Trump's visit, the two NATO partners put off the signing of a continuity deal on military cooperation, which refers to the implementation of previous agreements regarding an increase of US troops who are deployed to the eastern European country.

Related Topics

NATO Storm Visit Trump Florida Poland

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes no ..

1 minute ago

Iran Wants Europeans to Fulfill Obligations Under ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom Says Over 76% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Co ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt expedites development initiatives ..

1 minute ago

159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend viol ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind New Formats on Syria, Efficie ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.