Polish President Demands Immediate Sanctions Against Russia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded immediate sanctions against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

"In a situation when the President of Russia is undermining the order of Europe, established at the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries, great unity and a decisive position of NATO, the EU and the countries of our region are needed," Duda wrote on Twitter.

"Only a tough position and political protection of Ukraine can stop the aggressor. Sanctions - immediately," he said.