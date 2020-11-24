Polish President Donates Blood Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda donated blood plasma to help treat patients with the coronavirus infection, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

Duda contracted the coronavirus in October and has already recovered and resumed working.

His condition did not require hospitalization.

"Yesterday, Mr. President donated the plasma after having recovered," Blaszczak said on Polish Radio.

Poland practices the treatment of patients with the COVID-19 with the blood plasma of people who have already recovered from this infection. The country has launched a campaign calling for those who have been cured of the infection to donate blood plasma.