Polish President Duda meets China’s Xi in Beijing

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, met on Monday Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The two held talks at the Great Hall of the People after a welcome ceremony.

Duda on X said he thanked Xi for inviting him to China, saying it is important to build mutual relations and interpersonal ties. He hoped that the Chinese will accept an invitation to Poland.

Earlier, the Polish head of state met Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.