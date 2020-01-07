UrduPoint.com
Polish President Duda Not Going To Attend World Holocaust Forum In Israel

Tue 07th January 2020

Polish President Duda Not Going to Attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he would not go to the World Holocaust Forum in Israel, as he is not provided with an opportunity to deliver a speech there.

"I raised this topic at today's meeting. We decided that the President of the Republic of Poland would not participate in this event," Duda said after meeting with the government on Tuesday in Warsaw.

He explained that he had received an invitation to this event, but his speech was not scheduled there.

"My decision in this regard is unambiguous. I see no reason why the president of Russia, the president of Germany, the president of France should speak and the president of Poland could not speak," he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed plans to visit Israel in mid-January. The visit will take place on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as well as on the occasion of the opening of a new monument to the victims among the peoples of Russia during World War II.

