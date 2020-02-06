Polish President Duda Seeks Reelection for 2nd Term in May 10 Vote

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday his intention to run for the second term in the upcoming election.

On Wednesday, speaker of the lower house of parliament, Elzbieta Witek, said that Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10.

"Of course, I will run for this presidential election. I will humbly ask you for your votes," Duda said, addressing the Polish people.

Duda is supported by the country's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The opposition's Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who is the parliament's deputy speaker, has also announced her decision to run for the presidency.

Presidential elections in Poland are direct and held on the basis of universal suffrage. If no candidate wins by an absolute majority in the first round, a second election round is held between two candidates with the most votes.