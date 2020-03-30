(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda's rating has dramatically increased during the coronavirus pandemic and ahead of the upcoming presidential election, in which he is projected to win the vote in the first round with 54.6 percent, a recent poll conducted by the IBRiS research institute revealed on Monday.

The first round of the election is scheduled for May 10. However, on Sunday, the president said that it could be postponed if "the epidemic continues to rage."

According to the poll, if the election takes place as planned, Duda will win with 54.6 percent of the vote, while only 12.1 percent of respondents said that they would support Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, the presidential candidate of the opposition.

In February, Duda was projected to receive 43.7 percent of the vote, which gave him a good chance of winning the election in the second round.

At the same time, the number of those who want to participate in the vote is reducing. If the election had taken place last Sunday, 39.7 percent said they would have cast their ballots. If the election is held on May 10, only 20.7 percent of respondents will vote. Additionally, 55 percent said that they would "definitely not participate," and 13.5 percent said that they would "hardly" go to the polls.

The survey was conducted from March 27-28 and involved 1,100 people.

To date, at least 26 patients have died from the COVID-19, and more than 1,905 people have been infected in Poland. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Poland introduced a lockdown after closing the borders with other EU countries and shutting all non-essential businesses. In addition, gatherings of more than two people are banned and leaving home is restricted for only essential needs.