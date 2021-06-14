Polish President Expects NATO to Boost Eastern Flank

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that he expected the alliance to increase presence in eastern Europe.

"Our expectations are that we will strengthen security on the alliance's eastern flank," he said in a doorstep interview in Brussels.

Duda told reporters that he expected the Western military alliance to increase its potential in eastern Europe by pulling troops to the eastern border.

He also said he was glad that Poland would become one of the five framework nations of the European Corps, which is an integral part of NATO.