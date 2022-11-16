Polish President Holding Talks With Zelenskyy - Office

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda is holding a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Jakub Kumoch, a spokesman for the Polish leader's office, said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

"The presidents of Poland and Ukraine are holding talks," Kumoch wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Duda held phone talks with the US president and the NATO secretary general.