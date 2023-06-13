Polish President Hopes NATO Summit Will Bring Ukraine 'Good News' About Future Membership

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda said he hoped the upcoming NATO summit will bring Ukraine "good news" about Kiev's future membership.

"Today, even more important than physical presence is symbolic presence, in the form of bringing there the news that Ukraine is waiting for. Ukraine is waiting for a clear, reliable signal about the prospect of NATO membership," Duda told reporters before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I hope the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will bring good news to Kiev that the future membership of Ukraine in NATO is clearly seen, that there will be light in the tunnel thanks to our decisions to be made in Vilnius," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to the North Atlantic Alliance at NATO's July summit in Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining the EU and NATO.