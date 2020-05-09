Polish President Inks Bill on Postal Voting in Presidential Elections - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a bill on mail voting in the presidential election due to COVID-19, his spokesman Blazej Spychalski said on Friday.

The controversial bill, authored by the ruling Law and Justice party, was approved by the lower chamber of parliament on Thursday, overcoming the veto by the upper chamber, which is controlled by the opposition.

"The president has signed the law on distance voting," Spychalski told journalists.

The presidential election was scheduled in Poland for May 10 until Law and Justice decided to cancel it. The next date for the election will be decided by the chairman of the parliament. The last possible date is May 23, per the constitution.

There are currently 10 candidates vying for the office, including Duda.