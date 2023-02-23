Polish President Lauds Police Bomb Squad for Successful Secret Mission in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted on Thursday an awards ceremony for police officers who spent five months scouring Kiev suburbs for landmines planted in anticipation of a "Russian invasion."

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted on Thursday an awards ceremony for police officers who spent five months scouring Kiev suburbs for landmines planted in anticipation of a "Russian invasion."

"I am grateful for the dangerous mission that you have completed," Duda said in a televised ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

He said the clandestine operation was of humanitarian nature.

Polish news website Wirtualna Polska reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the government had sent a 98-member bomb squad to Ukraine at Kiev's request after other EU member states called the plan too risky.

All officers reportedly volunteered for the mission, which started off by clearing Kiev's airport of landmines planted by Ukrainian defense forces in February of last year. NATO was reportedly not involved for fear of antagonizing Russia.