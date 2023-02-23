UrduPoint.com

Polish President Lauds Police Bomb Squad For Successful Secret Mission In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Polish President Lauds Police Bomb Squad for Successful Secret Mission in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted on Thursday an awards ceremony for police officers who spent five months scouring Kiev suburbs for landmines planted in anticipation of a "Russian invasion."

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted on Thursday an awards ceremony for police officers who spent five months scouring Kiev suburbs for landmines planted in anticipation of a "Russian invasion."

"I am grateful for the dangerous mission that you have completed," Duda said in a televised ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

He said the clandestine operation was of humanitarian nature.

Polish news website Wirtualna Polska reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the government had sent a 98-member bomb squad to Ukraine at Kiev's request after other EU member states called the plan too risky.

All officers reportedly volunteered for the mission, which started off by clearing Kiev's airport of landmines planted by Ukrainian defense forces in February of last year. NATO was reportedly not involved for fear of antagonizing Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Police Ukraine Russia Warsaw Kiev February Government Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s T ..

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s Tokai University

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 202 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 2023

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership w ..

Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership with Lightning Source Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls ..

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls on Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyo ..

6 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Bar ..

US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start of 2023

6 minutes ago
 US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Pro ..

US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Production Through 2025 - Boeing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.