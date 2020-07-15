Polish President Laughs Off Prank Call, Says Suspected Foul Play

Freshly re-elected President of Poland Andrzej Duda laughed off the prank call he was featured in by saying he had suspected he had been duped

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Freshly re-elected President of Poland Andrzej Duda laughed off the prank call he was featured in by saying he had suspected he had been duped.

A day prior, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus posted a video on their YouTube channel with an audio recording of Vovan calling Duda while posing as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"During the conversation, I felt that something was wrong.

The secretary-general does not pronounce the word 'zubrowka' so well, even though the voice was very similar," Duda wrote on his Twitter account.

Zubrowka, the Polish variation of vodka, was mentioned in the third minute of an 11-minute conversation.

Duda won 51 percent in a runoff vote on Sunday to secure another four years as head of state. Duda is seen as a conservative strongman whose presidency has been marked by distancing relations with the European Union.