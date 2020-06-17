Polish President May Visit Washington in Near Future to Meet Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda may visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump in the near future, and the meeting is "likely" to coincide with Washington's plans to announce an increase in the number of US troops in Poland, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to Politico, who cited US and Polish officials, the exact date of the visit is not yet known but is expected to be held next week, and, if finalized, it would be the first visit of a foreign leader to the United Since after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newspaper added that the White House did not comment on Duda's possible visit, while the Polish embassy in the US said that they did not have any information about the matter.

Trump has promised to reduce US troops' strength in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hoped Washington would relocate troops to Poland.