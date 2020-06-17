UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President May Visit Washington In Near Future To Meet Trump - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Polish President May Visit Washington in Near Future to Meet Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda may visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump in the near future, and the meeting is "likely" to coincide with Washington's plans to announce an increase in the number of US troops in Poland, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to Politico, who cited US and Polish officials, the exact date of the visit is not yet known but is expected to be held next week, and, if finalized, it would be the first visit of a foreign leader to the United Since after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newspaper added that the White House did not comment on Duda's possible visit, while the Polish embassy in the US said that they did not have any information about the matter.

Trump has promised to reduce US troops' strength in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hoped Washington would relocate troops to Poland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House Visit Trump Germany Poland May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

6 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.