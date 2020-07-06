UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President Moves To Outlaw Same-Sex Adoption

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:56 PM

Polish President Moves to Outlaw Same-Sex Adoption

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a motion on Monday that seeks to change the constitution to ban same-sex couples from adopting children, according to the presidential website

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a motion on Monday that seeks to change the constitution to ban same-sex couples from adopting children, according to the presidential website.

Same-sex marriage is not recognized in Poland, but no laws are preventing gay people from adopting children. Duda, who will go into the second round of presidential voting this Sunday, wants to close that loophole.

"I am very glad that I am doing what I promised at the very beginning of my presidency, ...namely supporting Polish families, protecting Polish children," Duda said after signing the draft amendment.

The motion is expected to sail through the lower house of the Polish parliament, run by the ruling Law and Justice party that nominated Duda for a second term, putting him on a collision course with Brussels. Duda has argued that over 70 percent of Poles oppose placing kids with homosexual foster parents.

Related Topics

Parliament Marriage Brussels Gay Poland Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

4 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

12 minutes ago

APHC calls for strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom d ..

57 seconds ago

Artists are assets of nation: Shibli Faraz

58 seconds ago

Putin Extends Condolence to Xi Over Consequences o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.