Polish President, NATO Chief Discuss Blasts in Poland - National Security Bureau

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed explosions in the country with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, National Security Bureau chief Jacek Siewiera told reporters.

"Due to the seriousness of the situation we are dealing with, the president has just finished a conversation with the NATO Secretary General. We are clarifying the prerequisites for using the 4th article of the alliance treaty, that is, consultations of all members of the alliance regarding an adequate response," Siewiera said.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

Officially, the authorities did not confirm the information about the fall of missiles, nor did they name whose missiles these could have been.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.