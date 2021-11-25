Polish President Offers Stoltenberg to Boost Readiness of NATO Forces on Eastern Flank

Polish President Andrzej Duda offered NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to increase the readiness of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda offered NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to increase the readiness of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank.

"During our meeting I mentioned the increase of the readiness of NATO forces along the eastern flank of the Alliance," Duda said after meeting with Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.