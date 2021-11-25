Polish President Offers Stoltenberg To Boost Readiness Of NATO Forces On Eastern Flank
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:01 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda offered NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to increase the readiness of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank.
"During our meeting I mentioned the increase of the readiness of NATO forces along the eastern flank of the Alliance," Duda said after meeting with Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.