Polish President Pardons Two Jailed Ex-lawmakers
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he had pardoned two jailed populist ex-lawmakers, whose arrest at his residence sparked a bitter political row in the country.
In December, an appeals court ruled that Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik should serve two years in prison for having overstepped their authority in a case dating back to 2007.
Following the verdict, the pair were detained at the presidential palace in Warsaw, having sought refuge there at Duda's invitation -- who now confirmed he has granted them pardon.
"The decision regarding the pardon has been issued. Both men are pardoned," Duda said in a statement, adding that he was demanding their immediate release from prison.
Both Kaminski and Wasik launched a hunger strike while in detention.
Their arrest prompted the conservative president and his allied PiS party to accuse the new pro-EU authorities of alleged rule of law violations, and call Kaminski and Wasik the first "political prisoners" in the country since the fall of Communism.
Both men were elected as lawmakers in the October 2023 general vote, but were later stripped of the mandates as the result of the appeals court ruling.
Kaminski was originally found guilty in 2015, along with his then-deputy Wasik, of masterminding a fake graft case to discredit a high-level politician.
Duda had already granted a pardon to both men after the first verdict, but the decision was annulled by the Supreme Court as it was taken before the appeals court had its final say on the matter.
