UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President Pledges His Country Will Preserve Memory Of Nazi Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Polish President Pledges His Country Will Preserve Memory of Nazi Crimes

OSWIECIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday promised on behalf of his country to maintain the memory of Nazi crimes while opening the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland's Oswiecim.

About 200 former prisoners from around the world and numerous official delegations led by presidents and prime ministers attended the event.

"On behalf of the Polish Republic, which was the first target of aggression by Nazi Germany ... I have the honor to reiterate the commitment to always keep and preserve the memory of what happened here," Duda said.

Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, which was the largest Nazi concentration camp, is considered to be one of the main symbols of the Holocaust. It was liberated on January 27, 1945. As a result, the United Nations General Assembly has designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. To preserve all the remains of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in 1947, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum were set up on the site of the former camp.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Germany Poland SITE January Event All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

6 minutes ago

Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on ..

18 minutes ago

European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

36 minutes ago

Abbas Refuses to Hold Phone Talks With Trump - Rep ..

11 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settleme ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.