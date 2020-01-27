Polish President Pledges His Country Will Preserve Memory of Nazi Crimes

OSWIECIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday promised on behalf of his country to maintain the memory of Nazi crimes while opening the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland's Oswiecim.

About 200 former prisoners from around the world and numerous official delegations led by presidents and prime ministers attended the event.

"On behalf of the Polish Republic, which was the first target of aggression by Nazi Germany ... I have the honor to reiterate the commitment to always keep and preserve the memory of what happened here," Duda said.

Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, which was the largest Nazi concentration camp, is considered to be one of the main symbols of the Holocaust. It was liberated on January 27, 1945. As a result, the United Nations General Assembly has designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. To preserve all the remains of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in 1947, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum were set up on the site of the former camp.