WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Poland proposes creating NATO weapons depots on the bloc's eastern flank to ensure a quick response to possible threats in the region, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"We would like NATO to create as many weapons depots on its eastern flank as possible so that weapons could be stored there and in case of an assault become available for allied forces that are deployed on this territory or will come there later," Duda stated following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

The president added that the deployment of forces could be even faster if the necessary infrastructure is already there for that purpose.

Earlier in the day, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that NATO was mulling creating joint weapons depots of the alliance, with the United States and Poland already working on this.