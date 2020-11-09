Polish President Ratifies Deal On Deeper Defense Ties With US
Mon 09th November 2020
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified the US-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement at a ceremony in Warsaw on Monday.
"We are ratifying this agreement today as we are waiting for the US president-elect to take his oath of office," he said.
The pact was negotiated by Duda's office with the administration of the sitting US president, Donald Trump, with whom he had built a close relationship.
The Polish presidency said the agreement allowed for greater US military presence in the country, making its signing "an important day for the security of Poland and the entire eastern flank."