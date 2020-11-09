UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish President Ratifies Deal On Deeper Defense Ties With US

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

Polish President Ratifies Deal on Deeper Defense Ties With US

Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified the US-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement at a ceremony in Warsaw on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified the US-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement at a ceremony in Warsaw on Monday.

"We are ratifying this agreement today as we are waiting for the US president-elect to take his oath of office," he said.

The pact was negotiated by Duda's office with the administration of the sitting US president, Donald Trump, with whom he had built a close relationship.

The Polish presidency said the agreement allowed for greater US military presence in the country, making its signing "an important day for the security of Poland and the entire eastern flank."

Related Topics

Trump Warsaw Poland Agreement

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat criticizes opposition on its non par ..

9 seconds ago

NAB disposes of 66,838 complaints in last two year ..

42 seconds ago

No differences with political allies: Governor Sar ..

44 seconds ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

45 seconds ago

US Sanctions Ex-Nicaragua President Aleman Over 'S ..

47 seconds ago

Secretary General APSHLA urges to review marriage ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.