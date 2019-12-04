LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that he did not believe Russia was NATO's enemy.

"There is no enemy. There is not a single enemy [of NATO] today. The enemy can probably be called non-state organizations of a terrorist nature," Duda said at a press conference after the NATO summit in London, answering a question on whether Moscow was the alliance's challenger.

The Polish president added that although there were some disagreements, Russia still remained Europe's neighbor.

According to Duda, there should be constructive negotiations held with Moscow, since "Russia is a neighbor, Russia is a partner."

Russia has repeatedly stated that it posed no threat to any country but would not disregard actions that were potentially dangerous to its interests.