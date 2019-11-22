UrduPoint.com
Polish President Responds To Macron's Criticism Of NATO, Alleges Unrealized Ambitions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda took issue on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron's critique of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's current state, ascribing it to the French counterpart's alleged unrealized ambitions.

Earlier in November, Macron told The Economist magazine that there was currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving the NATO "brain dead." German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed their disagreements with that assessment.

"NATO calmly implements its policy through various actions. I do not see any problems here ... Of course, every country has its own policy, [and] each politician has its own ambition. I am sorry, if some are failing to realize their ambitions. That is their problem," Duda said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

According to the Polish president, NATO's current state is fine and is even better than it was in the 1990s.

