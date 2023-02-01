Polish President Says Biden May Visit Central Europe in February

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden may come to Central Europe in February, his Polish counterpart told reporters during a visit to Latvia on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden may come to Central Europe in February, his Polish counterpart told reporters during a visit to Latvia on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden will most likely visit our part of Europe in February," Andrzej Duda said during a press conference in Vilnius.

Duda added that he referred to Central Europe as "our part of Europe" and more precisely "the territory from Romania to Estonia."

"We cannot say at the moment where exactly President Joe Biden will go. We do not have that information yet. We may get the answer in the coming days," he explained.

US media reported last week that Biden was mulling a trip to Europe around the one-year anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Poland is said to be one of the stops under consideration.