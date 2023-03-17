Polish President Says Country Needs Million Assault Rifles for Security Needs

Poland needs a million assault rifles to protect itself, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday, recalling the Soviet-Polish war of 1920

"We can say that it is necessary for the security needs of the state to have a million machine guns in Poland," he said at the Lucznik factory that produces Grot assault rifles.

The Polish leader noted that when the country "defended itself from Soviet aggression in 1920," it had a million-strong army in the decisive battle.

"In a million-strong army, every soldier must have a machine gun," Duda said.

In March 2022, the Polish authorities announced that the country's military personnel would increase by up to 300,000 soldiers.

In late February, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the Polish military had signed a deal for 90,000 Grot assault rifles in addition to the previous contract for 70,000 units. Last week, the Polish military reportedly identified some serious technical issues with the assault rifles.