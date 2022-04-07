Polish President Says Dialogue With Russia Has No Sense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there was no sense in maintaining dialogue with Russia despite the opposite position of other European nations.

"Dialogue with Russia has no sense ... One has to present very tough conditions to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin. One has to say, 'Unless you meet these conditions, we don't have anything to talk about," Duda told the CNN broadcaster on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the EU was going to decisively support Ukraine and boost sanctions against Russia. From Duda's point of view, any dialogue without results wins time for Russia to continue the military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.