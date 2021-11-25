Polish President Says Fears Armed Escalation on Belarusian-Polish Border

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was afraid that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border might escalate to the extent when fire would be opened

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was afraid that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border might escalate to the extent when fire would be opened.

"We perceive this situation (migration crisis) as provocations that, according to our fears, may even lead to an escalation of violence through the opening of fire from the Belarusian side by migrants or Belarusian forces," Duda said after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday in Brussels.