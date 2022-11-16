Polish President Says Highly Likely Ukrainian Origin of Missile That Fell in Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that there is a high probability that the missile that fell on the territory of Poland belonged to the Ukrainian air defense system.

"There are many indications that there is a high probability that it was a missile, which served as a missile defense, was used by the Ukrainian defense forces," Duda told a briefing.