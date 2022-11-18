UrduPoint.com

Polish President Says Kiev Can Monitor But Not Participate In Missile Investigation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Polish President Says Kiev Can Monitor But Not Participate in Missile Investigation

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that specialists from Ukraine could monitor the ongoing investigation into the missile incident in Poland without taking part in it as their participation would require compliance with relevant international regulations.

"To be able to talk about participation in the investigation, it is necessary to comply with the relevant regulations of international law and international treaties. It is always an activity within the so-called legal aid," Duda told reporters.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed.

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory. At the time, Duda said that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but on Wednesday, he said that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.

Based on preliminary information, NATO and the US also concluded that the missile had not been fired from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that the Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian. Ukraine has insisted the missile was fired by Russia and demanded access to the probe.

