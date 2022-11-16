Polish President Says Nothing Indicates Missile Incident Was Deliberate Attack on Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Nothing indicates that the missile incident in Poland was a deliberate attack on the country, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"Nothing indicates that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. The fact that a rocket fell on our territory was not a deliberate act. This rocket was not aimed at Poland. It was not an attack on Poland," Duda told reporters.