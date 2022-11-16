UrduPoint.com

Polish President Says Nothing Indicates Shelling Of Poland's Territory Could Repeat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was nothing to indicate that missiles could hit Poland again.

"As of now, nothing indicates that any events of this type should occur further. Now we can say that what happened was an isolated case. Nothing indicates that new ones may occur," Duda told reporters.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said a missile that had landed in Poland was Russian-made.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.

