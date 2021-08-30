UrduPoint.com

Polish President Says Staunchly Opposes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday that he does not support the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the country despite widespread speculation.

Poland administers vaccines to both adults and minors above 12 on voluntary basis and free of charge.

"There have been rumors about the introduction of mandatory vaccinations. I just want to say that I am an absolute opponent of compulsory vaccinations," Duda said at the Cabinet Council meeting.

Over 18 million of the 38 million Polish population received both doses of the vaccine.

