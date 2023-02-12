Polish President Says Ukraine May Lose to Russia Without Western Weapons Supply

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia can defeat Ukraine if the West and its allies does not provide Kiev with urgent military assistance, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday.

"Yes, they can, if Ukraine does not receive urgent assistance," Duda told French newspaper Le Figaro, when asked whether Russia could win.

The Polish leader added that Western countries and their allies should send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.