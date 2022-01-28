Polish President Says Warsaw Facing No Immediate Military Threat

Polish President Andrzej Duda has acknowledged on Friday that Poland does not face a direct military threat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda has acknowledged on Friday that Poland does not face a direct military threat.

At the moment, the National Security Council, chaired by Duda, is taking place in Warsaw. The meeting's agenda includes security situation in the region, particularly in Ukraine.

"I, as well as those with whom I spoke, are convinced that there is no serious threat to Poland, no direct military (threat) now. There are no signals that would indicate such an immediate threat," Duda told security council.

He also described situation around Ukraine as unprecedented.

"But there is no doubt that the situation regarding military security in our part of Europe is changing in front of our eyes... We can safely say that there has not been a similar situation to this one since 1989. It is peculiar," Duda added.