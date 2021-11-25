Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he did not see an immediate military threat due to the migration crisis on the border with Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda said he did not see an immediate military threat due to the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.

"We, of course, with NATO Secretary General and allies take into account the possibility of using Article 4 (Article 4 of the NATO Treaty provides for the possibility of convening the NATO Council if one of NATO countries considers that there is a threat to its security), but we want to use it only when the situation requires it.

Now the situation does not meet the qualifications of Article 4. There is no immediate military threat, there is no military attack on any neighboring country," Duda said after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday in Brussels.