Polish President Signs Bill Banning Coal Imports From Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill into law on Thursday that allows the introduction of an embargo on coal imports from Russia and the freezing of assets belonging to business entities that support Russia, the presidential office said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill into law on Thursday that allows the introduction of an embargo on coal imports from Russia and the freezing of assets belonging to business entities that support Russia, the presidential office said.

Earlier, the bill was previously adopted by both houses of the Parliament of Poland.

"The president signed a law on special measures to protect national security," the office said in a statement.

The law introduces a ban on coal imports from Russia to Poland. This applies to private companies. Violation of this prohibition will result in penalties, including imprisonment.

The law also provides for the freezing of funds and other assets of individuals and legal entities that will be included in a special list, which will be maintained by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland. The head of the ministry will replenish the list on his own or at the request of special services and other government bodies.

Presenting the draft law to the deputies, Deputy Minister of the Interior Maciej Wonsik explained that the Polish side would maintain the list independently, it would be broader than the sanctions imposed on Russian economic entities by the European Union.

Wonsik clarified that apart from freezing and disposing of assets, companies and individuals included in the list will not be able to participate in public tenders, as well as people in the list will not be allowed to enter Poland.

Western countries have imposed multiple sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western sanctions are very serious, but Russia has prepared for them in advance. A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western companies that refuse to work with Russia did so under enormous pressure, but Moscow will solve all economic problems the West creates for it.

