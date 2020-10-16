Polish President Signs Into Law Bill Ratifying Enhanced Defense Cooperation Deal With US

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed into law a bill ratifying a Polish-US deal strengthening defense cooperation, the Polish National Security Bureau said on Thursday.

"This is the last step before the new Polish-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement enters into force.

The president of Poland signed the law allowing the document to be ratified," the agency said.

According to the agency, after the law comes into force in 14 days, the Polish president will be able to finally ratify the deal.

The new agreement between the two NATO allies on enhanced military cooperation, allowing for an increase in the number of US troops stationed in Poland, was signed in Warsaw at the end of August.