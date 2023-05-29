Polish President Signs Law to Create Committee on Studying 'Russian Influence'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday signed a law to establish a committee to investigate alleged Russian influence on Poland's internal security between 2007 and 2022.

The committee will consist of nine members who will be appointed and dismissed by the Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and is expected to investigate alleged Russian influence on Poland's internal security between 2007 and 2022. The committee will also be tasked with investigating the activities of Polish state officials and top managers whose actions could harm Poland's interests during the same period.

The signing ceremony was broadcast by the state-run Polish Television.

Duda also said he would initiate the creation of a similar committee at the European Union level.

"I told Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that we should strive for the establishment of such a commission. I appealed to the prime minister to raise this issue at the European Council, where the leaders of European countries meet and make important decisions, so that such a commission can be established by a joint decision of the member states," Duda told reporters.

Last week, the law was passed by the Polish parliament with a narrow majority of those voting in favor. The legislation was sent to the upper house of parliament, the Senate, for approval and was initially rejected, but the veto was overridden by the lower house.